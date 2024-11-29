Sign up
Photo 4336
Yesterday's snapshot of Cambridge
The 900 year old Round Church is at the top. Below right is Christ's Pieces, a Victorian Park behind the bus station and the last photo is of empty punts on the Cam..
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
church
park
cambridge
cam
