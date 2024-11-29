Previous
Yesterday’s snapshot of Cambridge by foxes37
Photo 4336

Yesterday’s snapshot of Cambridge

The 900 year old Round Church is at the top. Below right is Christ’s Pieces, a Victorian Park behind the bus station and the last photo is of empty punts on the Cam..
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact