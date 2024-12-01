Sign up
Previous
Photo 4338
Stir Up Sunday
Today we had a Xmas flavour at the museum. Father Christmas was distributing presents to children in the windmill and you could have a stir of the Christmas pudding in the barn if you wished.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
