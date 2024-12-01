Previous
Stir Up Sunday by foxes37
Photo 4338

Stir Up Sunday

Today we had a Xmas flavour at the museum. Father Christmas was distributing presents to children in the windmill and you could have a stir of the Christmas pudding in the barn if you wished.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact