Christmas Theme Continued by foxes37
Photo 4340

Christmas Theme Continued

I saw this cheerfully decorated tree last week in John Lewis. Just thought I’d continue the red theme.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
