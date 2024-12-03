Sign up
Previous
Photo 4340
Christmas Theme Continued
I saw this cheerfully decorated tree last week in John Lewis. Just thought I’d continue the red theme.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4340
photos
21
followers
7
following
1189% complete
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
Views
18
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th November 2024 10:03am
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
red
