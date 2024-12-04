Sign up
Previous
Photo 4341
Oops!
My lovely amaryllis was top heavy and toppled over this afternoon. It was a surprise to see it splayed out on the floor. I have repotted it.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
amaryllis
Beverley
ace
Amazing how heavy they are… your China teacup is so pretty…
December 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little plant. I hope that there was no damage.
December 4th, 2024
