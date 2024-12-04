Previous
Oops! by foxes37
Photo 4341

Oops!

My lovely amaryllis was top heavy and toppled over this afternoon. It was a surprise to see it splayed out on the floor. I have repotted it.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing how heavy they are… your China teacup is so pretty…
December 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little plant. I hope that there was no damage.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact