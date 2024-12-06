Sign up
Previous
Photo 4343
The Adoration of the Magi
This famous painting by Peter Paul Rubens is an altarpiece on display in King’s College Chapel. It will be there for all to see during the carol service on Christmas Eve.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
0
2
Lis Lapthorn
Tags
painting
,
rubens
