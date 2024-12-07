Previous
A Crashing Over Week by foxes37
A Crashing Over Week

A few days ago it was the top heavy amaryllis falling over. Today the Christmas tree toppled over on the patio but then there was a vicious wind so it was inevitable.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

gloria jones ace
It's raining here in Seattle too. I hope the weather has calmed down.
December 7th, 2024  
