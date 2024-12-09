Previous
Notre Dame Today by foxes37
Notre Dame Today

My son’s French in laws sent us the lovely photo of glorious Notre Dame. Amazing result after 5 years work repairing it.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
This is stunning Lis. I would so like to see Notre Dame now. Fav.
December 10th, 2024  
