Photo 4347
My Goddaughter
My lovely goddaughter is staying with us for a few days. Here she is sewing a toy train 🚂 ready for her nephew’s Christmas stocking.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th December 2024 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
goddaughter
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture.
December 10th, 2024
