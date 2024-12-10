Previous
My Goddaughter by foxes37
Photo 4347

My Goddaughter

My lovely goddaughter is staying with us for a few days. Here she is sewing a toy train 🚂 ready for her nephew’s Christmas stocking.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture.
December 10th, 2024  
