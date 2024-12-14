Sign up
Photo 4351
Photo 4351
Grandsons Making Tiramisu.
Hilarious! Both grandsons love tiramisu so I got them to make one. Believe me, it’s much cheaper to buy one than pay for all the ingredients. Still it was fun!
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4351
photos
21
followers
7
following
1192% complete
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
Views
15
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th December 2024 3:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tiramisu
,
grandsons
Susan Wakely
ace
I will taste all the better for the fun going into the making of it.
December 14th, 2024
