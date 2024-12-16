Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes by foxes37
Photo 4353

What a Difference a Day Makes

Someone in Sicily once asked me why the English are always talking about the weather. I told him that it’s a favourite topic because the weather is never boring and we rarely have two days alike.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a contrast.
December 16th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
It's hard to imagine that these two shots were taken a day apart.
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact