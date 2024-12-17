Sign up
Photo 4354
Christmas 🎄 Tree Festival
Our local church is full of Christmas trees designed by different groups within the church and village community. It certainly looks very inviting.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
tree
christmas
festival
