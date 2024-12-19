Previous
Christmas Fayre by foxes37
Christmas Fayre

Just made a few mince pies so I thought a photo for 365 would be a good idea, before they all go which is happening as I write l
19th December 2024

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Homemade are the best and so nicely presented.
December 19th, 2024  
xbm ace
@wakelys - they taste good too!
December 19th, 2024  
