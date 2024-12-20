Previous
Update on 8m FT8
Update on 8m FT8

Gobbledygook, I know, but Roger, my husband, is holding up his recently published article, at my request, next to Sparkle the snowman. He frequently writes articles for radio journals. I don’t understand them at all.
20th December 2024

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Dorothy ace
Congratulations to Roger, like your Christmassy scene.
December 20th, 2024  
