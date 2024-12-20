Sign up
Photo 4357
Update on 8m FT8
Gobbledygook, I know, but Roger, my husband, is holding up his recently published article, at my request, next to Sparkle the snowman. He frequently writes articles for radio journals. I don’t understand them at all.
20th December 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
radio
,
husband
,
snowman
,
journals
Dorothy
ace
Congratulations to Roger, like your Christmassy scene.
December 20th, 2024
