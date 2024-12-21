Previous
Next
Open House by foxes37
Photo 4358

Open House

We invited our neighbours round for drinks and nibbles this lunchtime. It was very pleasant to catch up with them.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely to catch up and begin the Christmas cheer…
December 22nd, 2024  
xbm ace
A very happy start to Christmas.
December 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a lovely thing to do and I'm sure everyone enjoyed themselves.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact