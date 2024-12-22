Sign up
Photo 4359
A few nibbles
Got up early this morning to make 2 dozen mince pies and 2 dozen savoury tarts for our Open House. They had practically all gone by the time people left.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
tarts
pies
nibbles
Beverley
I adore mince pies… all looks lovely
December 22nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
I'm not surprised they all went, they look delicious.
December 22nd, 2024
