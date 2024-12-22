Previous
A few nibbles by foxes37
A few nibbles

Got up early this morning to make 2 dozen mince pies and 2 dozen savoury tarts for our Open House. They had practically all gone by the time people left.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Beverley ace
I adore mince pies… all looks lovely
December 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
I'm not surprised they all went, they look delicious.
December 22nd, 2024  
