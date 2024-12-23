Sign up
Anglesey Abbey Surprise
We have seen daffodils out earlier than this at Anglesey Abbey but today there were quite a few in flower. Apart from the last few days, I suppose it’s the mild weather that’s brought them on.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Lis Lapthorn
