Previous
Photo 4365
Annual Photo
It's not always easy getting our four grandchildren together so I breathed a sigh of relief when I managed it today.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4365
photos
4358
4359
4360
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th December 2024 7:35pm
Tags
photo
,
grandchildren
,
annual
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of your cute grandchildren, Lis!
December 28th, 2024
