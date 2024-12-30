Previous
Walking to and from the Coop by foxes37
A strange ball of light appeared in a blue sky today so we were drawn to the outdoors. We strolled down to the Coop to do some shopping and took a few photos on the way there and back, making the most of this rare experience.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

