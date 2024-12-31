Previous
Xmas Lights Soham by foxes37
Photo 4368

Xmas Lights Soham

On the way back from the panto in Ely we stopped off the see the Xmas lights in someone’s front and back gardens and drive. They were amazing. This is just a tiny section. There were literally hundreds if not thousands of lights.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....


Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a collection.
December 31st, 2024  
