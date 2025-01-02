Sign up
Photo 4370
January 2025
These are calendars I made for this current year. The top one is a desk calendar which stands in the hall and the other is a long kitchen calendar. Both show photos I took in January 2024.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
kitchen
,
desk
,
calendars
