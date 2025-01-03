Previous
Heading to the Gallops by foxes37
Heading to the Gallops

Newmarket, our nearest town, is the largest racecourse training centre in Britain. Here the horse takes priority. Mind you, for every person in Newmarket there are 5 horses.
