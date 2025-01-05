Previous
The Last Night by foxes37
Photo 4373

The Last Night

We are taking the decorations down today (Sunday) so I took a final photo of the tree. It includes my 3 amaryllis which are growing fast.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
My 3 amaryllis are nothing but leaves so bought a new one.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact