Desperate Measures by foxes37
Photo 4374

Desperate Measures

I always resort to the windmill outside our house when I’m stuck for a photo. I spent much of the day clearing up after Christmas so. I haven’t ventured out.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Always so lovely to see.
January 6th, 2025  
