Previous
Photo 4374
Desperate Measures
I always resort to the windmill outside our house when I’m stuck for a photo. I spent much of the day clearing up after Christmas so. I haven’t ventured out.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
6th January 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
Susan Wakely
ace
Always so lovely to see.
January 6th, 2025
