Previous
Photo 4376
Looking towards the Inner Quad at Trinity
This passage at Trinity Cambridge leads from the main quad to an inner quad. The ceiling is particularly attractive.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th January 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quad
,
ceiling
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely ceiling and archway view.
January 8th, 2025
