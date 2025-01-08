Previous
Looking towards the Inner Quad at Trinity by foxes37
Looking towards the Inner Quad at Trinity

This passage at Trinity Cambridge leads from the main quad to an inner quad. The ceiling is particularly attractive.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely ceiling and archway view.
January 8th, 2025  
