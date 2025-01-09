Previous
A Touch of Spring by foxes37
A Touch of Spring

Yellow is the colour that comes to mind when I think of spring. It’s good to be able to buy bunches of daffodils again.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

@foxes37
