Photo 4378
Photo 4378
Frosty Morning
We seem to have avoided the snow but there’s a sharp frost this morning and the lawn is crunchy underfoot. The winter jasmine is coming into flower and the primroses in the garden look sad and cold.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4378
photos
21
followers
7
following
1199% complete
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th January 2025 9:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
frost
,
jasmine
,
primroses
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the primrose.
January 10th, 2025
