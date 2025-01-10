Previous
Frosty Morning by foxes37
Photo 4378

Frosty Morning

We seem to have avoided the snow but there’s a sharp frost this morning and the lawn is crunchy underfoot. The winter jasmine is coming into flower and the primroses in the garden look sad and cold.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see the primrose.
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact