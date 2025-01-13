Previous
Making Progress by foxes37
Photo 4381

Making Progress

Amaryllis give such pleasure. I’m never sure if they will flower as sometimes they take ages to get going. But these seem to be doing well.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact