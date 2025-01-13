Sign up
Previous
Photo 4381
Making Progress
Amaryllis give such pleasure. I’m never sure if they will flower as sometimes they take ages to get going. But these seem to be doing well.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4381
photos
21
followers
7
following
1200% complete
View this month »
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
4379
4380
4381
Photo Details
Views
17
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th January 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
