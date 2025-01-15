Previous
Trinity Gatehouse by foxes37
Photo 4383

Trinity Gatehouse

Just snapped this on the way back from U3A. Miserable weather but the gatehouse will have witnessed many such days in the last 500 years.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact