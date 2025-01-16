Sign up
Photo 4384
Treats from Brittany
Our son finally dropped off some Xmas treats which his in-laws had sent us a few weeks ago. He kept forgetting to leave them with us which is absolutely typical. But better late than never.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Those on the left are potato shaped marzipan and the sardines chocolate.
January 16th, 2025
