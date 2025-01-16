Previous
Treats from Brittany by foxes37
Photo 4384

Treats from Brittany

Our son finally dropped off some Xmas treats which his in-laws had sent us a few weeks ago. He kept forgetting to leave them with us which is absolutely typical. But better late than never.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Those on the left are potato shaped marzipan and the sardines chocolate.
January 16th, 2025  
