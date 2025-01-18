Previous
Winter Walk by foxes37
Winter Walk

The Winter Walk at Anglesey Abbey is its main attraction at this time of year. The gardeners sensibly stagger the daffodil planting which means there will plenty flowering in the spring.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
I love the first sign of spring flowers.
January 18th, 2025  
