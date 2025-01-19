Sign up
Witch-hazel
A section of the well planned Winter Walk at Anglesey Abbey is devoted to witch-hazel against flame coloured dogwood.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
dogwood
,
witch-hazel
