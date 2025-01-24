Sign up
Photo 4392
Fancy studying Visual and Performing Arts?
Well, this medieval timber framed building is the perfect spot. Mind you, I bet it’s pretty cold inside.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4392
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
medieval
,
arts
Sue Cooper
ace
Definitely not but I like the building.
January 24th, 2025
