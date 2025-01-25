Previous
Watery Adventurers’ Fen by foxes37
Photo 4393

Watery Adventurers’ Fen

One of the loveliest things about the UK is the amazing variety of scenery. Cambridgeshire is a small flat county but there’s something very attractive about the watery landscape. Adventurers’ Fen, part of Wicken Fen, is one such area.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
