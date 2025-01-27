Previous
Amaryllis by foxes37
Amaryllis

Apart from the white amaryllis which flowered before Christmas, the others are currently in bloom. They bring such pleasure at this gloomy time of year.
Lis Lapthorn

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
All beautiful blooms. Mine all failed miserably with nothing but green. I have a late starter which is growing very slowly.
January 27th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely
January 27th, 2025  
