Previous
Photo 4395
Amaryllis
Apart from the white amaryllis which flowered before Christmas, the others are currently in bloom. They bring such pleasure at this gloomy time of year.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
amaryllis
Susan Wakely
ace
All beautiful blooms. Mine all failed miserably with nothing but green. I have a late starter which is growing very slowly.
January 27th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely
January 27th, 2025
