Previous
Bird Count by foxes37
Photo 4396

Bird Count

This is my husband in his den taking part in the annual bird count last weekend.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
And laughing at you recording him for posterity. A fun photo to share.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact