Bikes Galore Trinity Street by foxes37
Bikes Galore Trinity Street

In the distance is the Great Gate of St John’s College. Walk the length of this street and you will see several other imposing Cambridge colleges.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Susan Wakely
A great city for cycling
January 30th, 2025  
