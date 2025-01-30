Sign up
Previous
Photo 4398
Bikes Galore Trinity Street
In the distance is the Great Gate of St John’s College. Walk the length of this street and you will see several other imposing Cambridge colleges.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th January 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
,
colleges
Susan Wakely
ace
A great city for cycling
January 30th, 2025
