Previous
Photo 4399
Walk in the Sun
The second sunny day in a week so we had to make the most of it. Everyone had the same idea as Anglesey Abbey was heaving with visitors.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4399
photos
21
followers
7
following
4399
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th January 2025 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
abbey
,
anglesey
