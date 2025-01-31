Previous
Walk in the Sun by foxes37
Walk in the Sun

The second sunny day in a week so we had to make the most of it. Everyone had the same idea as Anglesey Abbey was heaving with visitors.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
