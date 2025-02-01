Previous
Lunch in London by foxes37
Photo 4400

Lunch in London

We had a most enjoyable lunch in London today with our French daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Note the sneaky look at the iPhone.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact