High Altar Screen Southwark Cathedral
Photo 4401

High Altar Screen Southwark Cathedral

This magnificent screen was erected by Bishop Fox of Winchester in 1520. Many of the statues were added or replaced at a later date. The figures are saints and people connected with the history of Southwark Cathedral.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

