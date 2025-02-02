Sign up
Photo 4401
High Altar Screen Southwark Cathedral
This magnificent screen was erected by Bishop Fox of Winchester in 1520. Many of the statues were added or replaced at a later date. The figures are saints and people connected with the history of Southwark Cathedral.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
statues
,
southwark
