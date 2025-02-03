Previous
The Clink Museum by foxes37
Photo 4402

The Clink Museum

We’re familiar with the word clink meaning prison. On Saturday we visited the original clink in Southwark. It was fascinating, informative and well worth a visit. The above pictures show us how uninviting it was ( understatement)!
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

Well worth a visit.
February 3rd, 2025  
