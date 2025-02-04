Sign up
Previous
Photo 4403
What a Difference a Day makes!
I had totally forgotten about the hyacinths I had planted and left in a black sack in the garage. I remembered yesterday and found they were growing well but a sickly yellow. Hey presto and a day later they’re green.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
ace
Shows what a bit of light and photosynthesis can do!
February 4th, 2025
