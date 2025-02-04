Previous
What a Difference a Day makes! by foxes37
Photo 4403

What a Difference a Day makes!

I had totally forgotten about the hyacinths I had planted and left in a black sack in the garage. I remembered yesterday and found they were growing well but a sickly yellow. Hey presto and a day later they’re green.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Shows what a bit of light and photosynthesis can do!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact