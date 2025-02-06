Previous
Now and Then …..Preference? by foxes37
Photo 4405

Now and Then …..Preference?

The Tower of London was built a mere 900+ years earlier than the modern buildings of today. The Tower is aesthetically beautiful and riddled with history but lacks the comfort and central heating of the later buildings!!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact