Photo 4408
Tower Bridge
Another very grey gloomy day hence a photo from last weekend. Still, Tower Bridge is a sight that never fails to thrill.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
14
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
1st February 2025 11:14am
Tags
bridge
,
tower
