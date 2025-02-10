Previous
Fancy a Pot of Daffodils?

Although we have pots of daffodils in the garden, it’s always heartwarming to see pots galore on the shelves in Waitrose waiting to be bought.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
