Only 11 Days by foxes37
Photo 4413

Only 11 Days

The insipid yellow hyacinths were snapped on February 3rd, the healthier green on the following day and today they are all out. The scent is overwhelming. The bowl which my dad used to grow his hyacinths must be at least 80 years old.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
