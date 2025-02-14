Sign up
Photo 4413
Only 11 Days
The insipid yellow hyacinths were snapped on February 3rd, the healthier green on the following day and today they are all out. The scent is overwhelming. The bowl which my dad used to grow his hyacinths must be at least 80 years old.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
bowl
,
hyacinths
