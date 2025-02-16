Previous
Hellebore by foxes37
Hellebore

Hellebores usually have drooping heads so it’s nice to see one, almost stemless, with a raised head.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely flower.
February 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Pretty
February 16th, 2025  
