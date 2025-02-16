Sign up
Previous
Photo 4415
Hellebore
Hellebores usually have drooping heads so it’s nice to see one, almost stemless, with a raised head.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hellebores
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely flower.
February 16th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Pretty
February 16th, 2025
