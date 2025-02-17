Sign up
Photo 4416
Anglo-Saxon Bracelet
Mind blowing to think this beautifully crafted bracelet was made over 1000 years ago. I saw it in the Archeology museum in Cambridge on Saturday.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bracelet
,
museum
