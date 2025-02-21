Previous
Pulls Ferry Norwich by foxes37
Pulls Ferry Norwich

The Ferry House was built in 1647. It was previously a 15th century watergate. A canal used for carrying stone shipped from Normandy use to run beneath the arch up to the cathedral. I would love to have seen it.
Wonderful photo of this historical ferry house
