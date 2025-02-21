Sign up
Previous
Photo 4420
Pulls Ferry Norwich
The Ferry House was built in 1647. It was previously a 15th century watergate. A canal used for carrying stone shipped from Normandy use to run beneath the arch up to the cathedral. I would love to have seen it.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4420
photos
21
followers
7
following
1210% complete
View this month »
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
4420
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st February 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norwich
,
ferry
,
pulls
,
normandy
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful photo of this historical ferry house
February 21st, 2025
