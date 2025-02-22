Previous
View from a Railway Carriage by foxes37
View from a Railway Carriage

I know I am totally biased but this view of Ely Cathedral across the Great Ouse is a favourite of mine. It really is a medieval wonder.
22nd February 2025

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
I can see why, it is lovely.
February 22nd, 2025  
