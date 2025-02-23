Previous
Cloisters Norwich Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 4422

Cloisters Norwich Cathedral

The cloisters at Norwich Cathedral are the second largest after Salisbury. There are numerous bosses on the ceiling which tell stories from the Bible. They were built in 1297 but not finished until the end of the Black Death.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Looks like wonderful architecture for photography.
February 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The people help to give scale to the lovely cloisters.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact