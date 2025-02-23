Sign up
Photo 4422
Cloisters Norwich Cathedral
The cloisters at Norwich Cathedral are the second largest after Salisbury. There are numerous bosses on the ceiling which tell stories from the Bible. They were built in 1297 but not finished until the end of the Black Death.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
norwich
,
salisbury
,
cloisters
Nick
ace
Looks like wonderful architecture for photography.
February 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The people help to give scale to the lovely cloisters.
February 23rd, 2025
